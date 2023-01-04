Obit Directory 010523 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

304 34th Street West 656-2924

HARDY - Myrna K., 69, of Billings, passed Dec. 16. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. (5)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

PATTERSON - Hubert C., 96, of Billings, passed Jan. 1. Graveside service with military honors Sat., Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (7)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

REIBER - Douglas F. 69 of Laurel. Memorial service to be held in Spring with military honors. (5)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

SPENCER - Gus William, 19 of Belfry. Memorial service on Sat., Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. at Carbon County Fairgrounds. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com to leave memories and condolences. (6)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

