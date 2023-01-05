Obit Directory 010623 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FREEMAN - Thomas (62) of Billings, MT. Passed away on Dec. 31. For full obituary go to: cfgbillings.com. (6)

SWEET - James (72) of Bridger, MT. Passed away on Jan. 1. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger MT, on Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. For full obituary go to: cfgbillings.com. (6)

MEHLING - Dorothy (Wendy) of Billings, MT. Passed away on Jan. 2. Memorial Service will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church 2336 St. Johns Ave., Billings on Mon., Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. For full obituary go to: cfgbillings.com. (6)