Obit Directory 01073 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
304 34th Street West 656-2924
HARDY — Myrna K., 69, of Billings, passed December 16, 2022. Memorial service Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. (8)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
PATTERSON — Hubert C., 96, of Billings, passed January 1, 2023. Graveside service with military honors Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (7)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
SPENCER — Gus William, 19 of Belfry. Memorial service on Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. at Carbon County Fairgrounds. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com to leave memories and condolences. (7)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned