Obit Directory 011023 Smith Funeral Chapel

SCHNEIDER, Jr. - Paul Joseph 89 of Red Lodge. Rosary at 5:00 p.m. with viewing 1 hour prior on Jan 10, 2023. Funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 11 at 10 with viewing 1 hour prior. Burial at Red Lodge cemetery. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)