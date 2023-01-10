 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 011123 Smith Funeral Chapel

Obit Directory 011123 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

304 34th Street West 656-2924

HARDY — Myrna K., 69, of Billings, passed Dec. 16. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. (11)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

SCHNEIDER, Jr. — Paul Joseph, 89, of Red Lodge. Rosary at 5 p.m. with viewing 1 hour prior on Jan 10. Funeral mass at 10 a.m. on Jan. 11 at 10 with viewing 1 hour prior. Burial at Red Lodge cemetery. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)

EDWARDS — Keith O. 97 of Red Lodge. Service on Jan. 14, at Luther Community Church at 11 with military honors. Burial at a later date. (12)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

