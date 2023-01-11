 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 011223 Smith Funeral Chapel

  • 0
SMITH WEST CHAPEL

304 34th Street West 656-2924

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

MYERS – Glen Seth, 34, Billings. Memorial service Fri., Jan. 13, at 2 p.m., Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (12)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

EDWARDS - Keith O. 97 of Red Lodge. Service on Jan. 14 at Luther Community Church at 11 with military honors. Burial at a later date. (12)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

