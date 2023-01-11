Obit Directory 011223 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
304 34th Street West 656-2924
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
MYERS – Glen Seth, 34, Billings. Memorial service Fri., Jan. 13, at 2 p.m., Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (12)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
EDWARDS - Keith O. 97 of Red Lodge. Service on Jan. 14 at Luther Community Church at 11 with military honors. Burial at a later date. (12)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned