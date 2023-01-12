 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 011323 Michelotti-Sawyers

STUDER - Ralph J., Jr., 90. Vigil 7 p.m. Thurs., St. Thomas the Apostle. Mass 10 a.m. Fri., St. Thomas the Apostle. (13)

GUSTAFSON - Leighton "Gus or Lee," 87. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., First United Methodist Church. (14)

