Obit Directory 011423 Dahl Funeral Chapel

HEISER — Barbara J., 88, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, January 16, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 1:30 p.m. Casket is closed. (15)

