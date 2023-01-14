Obit Directory 011523 Dahl Funeral Chapel

HEISER — Barbara J., 88, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, January 16, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 1:30 p.m. Casket is closed. (15)
