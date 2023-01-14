 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 011523 Heights Family Funeral

WITTMAN — Robert, 71, of Billings.

Viewing 8-10:45, Funeral 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, Heights Family Funeral Home, burial following at Huntley Cemetery.

Visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read obituary or leave condolences (15)

