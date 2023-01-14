 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 011523 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

304 34th Street West 656-2924

DELAO — Carlos Joe, 45, Billings. Memorial service Friday, 1-20-23, 11 a.m., at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. Reception to follow. (16)

HOSFIELD — Rev., Loren D., 79, Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, brother of Carol Blair of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (18)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

