Obit Directory 011623 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
304 34th Street West 656-2924
DELAO — Carlos Joe, 45, Billings. Memorial service Friday, 1-20-23, 11 a.m., at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. Reception to follow. (16)
HOSFIELD — Rev., Loren D., 79, Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, brother of Carol Blair of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (18)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned