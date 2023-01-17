 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 011823 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

304 34th Street West 656-2924

HEISER — Georgina "Georg," 82, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 19, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.” (18)

HOSFIELD — Rev., Loren D., 79, Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, brother of Carol Blair of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wed., Jan. 18, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (18)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

SCHRUPP — Leona J., 89, of Billings, passed Jan. 12. Visitation Fri., Jan. 20, from 12-6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Funeral Sat., Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, 1243 N 31st St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (21)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

