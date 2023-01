ZIEGLER — James, 89 of Billings, public viewing at Dahl Funeral Chapel Saturday 1/21/23 12-3 p.m. Vigil, Monday Jan. 23, 7 p.m., Funeral Mass Tuesday Jan. 24, 12 p.m., both services will take place at St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. Burial will be at Holy Cross, Reception following burial at the church. (23)