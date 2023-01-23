 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • 0
Obit Directory 012423 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

304 34th Street West 656-2924

NEUFELD — Gregory H., 48, formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri., Jan. 27, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (27)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

RUDY — Lorraine, 84, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m., Fri. Jan. 27, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial. (27)

GALLAND — Sally Ann, 75, Billings. Private service planned. (25)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

KUJALA — James Edwin 68 of Red Lodge. Private family memorial service at a later date. (25)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

HAYES — Robert Glen 49 of Nye. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (25)

