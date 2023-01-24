Obit Directory 012523 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

304 34th Street West 656-2924

NEUFELD — Gregory H., 48, formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri., Jan. 27, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (27)

JOHNSON — Eddy C., 87, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. (26)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

RUDY — Lorraine, 84, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m., Fri. Jan. 27, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Burial to follow at Sunset Memoiral. (27)

GALLAND — Sally Ann, 75, Billings. Private service planned. (25)

WILHELM — Donna, 73, Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 28. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation 2 hrs. prior. (28)

MARCOTTE — Gladys L., 88, Billings. Service at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane, 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 28. (28)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

KUJALA — James Edwin 68 of Red Lodge. Private family memorial service at a later date. (25)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

HAYES — Robert Glen 49 of Nye. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (25)