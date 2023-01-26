Obit Directory 012723 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
304 34th Street West 656-2924
NEUFELD – Gregory H., 48, formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri., Jan. 27, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (27)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
RUDY – Lorraine, 84, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m., Fri. Jan. 27 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Burial to follow at Sunset Memoiral. (27)
WILHELM – Donna, 73, Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 28. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation 2 hrs. prior. (28)
MARCOTTE – Gladys L., 88, Billings. Service at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane, 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 28. (28)
AURE – Irene F., 84 of Billings, passed Jan. 25. Funeral Service, Tues., Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior at Christ of King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Ln. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (31)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned