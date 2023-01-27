Obit Directory 012823 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
304 34th Street West 656-2924
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
WILHELM – Donna, 73, Huntley. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Sat., Jan. 28. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation 2 hrs. prior. (28)
MARCOTTE – Gladys L., 88, Billings. Service at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane, 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 28. (28)
ARREDONDO - Antonio 76 of Billings. Funeral Service on Jan 31 at Smith Downtown Chapel with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery to follow with military honors. (30)
AURE - Irene F., 84 of Billings, passed January 25, 2023. Funeral Service, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11AM with visitation 1 hour prior at Christ of King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Ln. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (31)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned