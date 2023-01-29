Obit Directory 013023 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

304 34th Street West 656-2924

HAVENS — Harry Matthews 67 of Bilings. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Jan 31 at 10 a.m. (30)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

REITER — Shirley Joan, 85, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3, at Mountview Cemetery. (2/3)

ARREDONDO — Antonio 76 of Billings. Funeral Service on Jan 31 at Smith Downtown Chapel with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery to follow with military honors. (30)

AURE — Irene F., 84 of Billings, passed January 25. Funeral Service, Tuesday, January 31, at 11 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior at Christ of King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Ln. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (31)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned