Obit Directory 013123 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
304 34th Street West 656-2924
GONZALEZ — San Juanita, 64 of Billings. Visitation at Smith West Chapel on Feb. 2 from 5-7 p.m. Service on Feb. 3 at Smith West at 1:00 p.m. with burial at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (2/1)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
REITER — Shirley Joan, 85, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3, at Mountview Cemetery. (2/3)
AURE — Irene F., 84 of Billings, passed January 25. Funeral Service, Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 11a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior at Christ of King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Ln. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (31)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned