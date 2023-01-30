 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 013123 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

304 34th Street West 656-2924

GONZALEZ — San Juanita, 64 of Billings. Visitation at Smith West Chapel on Feb. 2 from 5-7 p.m. Service on Feb. 3 at Smith West at 1:00 p.m. with burial at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (2/1)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

REITER — Shirley Joan, 85, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3, at Mountview Cemetery. (2/3)

AURE — Irene F., 84 of Billings, passed January 25. Funeral Service, Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 11a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior at Christ of King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Ln. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (31)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

