Obit Directory 020223 Smith Funeral Chapel

  •
SMITH WEST CHAPEL

304 34th Street West 656-2924

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

REITER – Shirley Joan, 85, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3, at Mountview Cemetery. (3)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

HEISER - Robert Wilbur 79 of Laurel. Memorial service on Feb 4 at 10 a.m. with burial at Laurel Cemetery. A reception following the service at the Union Hall, 1009 6th Ave, Laurel. (3)

LORENZEN - Robert L. 78 of Laurel. Memorial service at a later date. (3)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

