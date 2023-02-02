SMITH WEST CHAPEL
304 34th Street West 656-2924
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
REITER – Shirley Joan, 85, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3, at Mountview Cemetery. (3)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
HEISER - Robert Wilbur 79 of Laurel. Memorial service on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. with burial at Laurel Cemetery. A reception following the service at the Union Hall - 1009 6th Ave, Laurel. (3)
LORENZEN - Robert L. 78 of Laurel. Memorial service at a later date. (3)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned