WEATHERMON - Robert LaVerne 83 of Laurel. Funeral service on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Trinity Lutheran Church on 537 Grand Ave Billings. Military honors will follow service at church. Burial to take place on Feb. 13 at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 10. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapel.com website. (10)