SMITH WEST CHAPEL
304 34th Street West 656-2924
CRAWFORD - Garry Lee, 67, Arizona. Memorial service at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W, Sat., Feb. 11, at 1:30 PM. Reception to follow. (8)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HEIKE – Lena, 90, Billings. Service at a later date. (10)
HOFFERBER – Kandi Rae, 50, Billings. No service is planned. (10)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
WEATHERMON - Robert LaVerne 83 of Laurel. Funeral service on Feb 10 at 11 am with visitation one hour prior at Trinity Lutheran Church on 537 Grand Ave Billings. Military honors will follow service at church. Burial to take place on Feb 13 at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 10. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapel.com website. (10)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned