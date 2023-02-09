SMITH WEST CHAPEL

304 34th Street West 656-2924

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

HEIKES – Lena, 90, Billings. Service at a later date. (11)

HOFFERBER – Kandi Rae, 50, Billings. Gathering to be held Fri. Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. at Wild Willy's Casino, 1123 1st Ave. N. (10)

ROWSE – Patricia Ann, 66, Billings. Memorial service at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St, Sat., Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. (10)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

WEATHERMON - Robert LaVerne 83 of Laurel. Funeral service on Feb. 10 at 11 am with visitation one hour prior at Trinity Lutheran Church on 537 Grand Ave Billings. Military honors will follow service at church. Burial to take place on Feb. 13 at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 10. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapel.com website. (10)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

REPAC - Robert (Dude) 94 of Billings, formerly of Red Lodge. Memorial service on Feb. 11 at 11 at Evangelical United Methodist Church on 345 Broadwater. Inurnment to occur in the Spring at Red Lodge cemetery with full military honors. Full obit on website. (11)

DOUGLAS - Brett Whitney 63 of Roberts. A celebration of his life is planned for the Spring. (11)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned