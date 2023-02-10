SMITH WEST CHAPEL

HEIKES — Lena, 90, Billings. Service at a later date. (11)

REPAC — Robert (Dude) 94 of Billings, formerly of Red Lodge. Memorial service on Feb 11 at 11 at Evangelical United Methodist Church on 345 Broadwater. Inurnment to occur in the Spring at Red Lodge cemetery with full military honors. Full obit on website. (11)

DOUGLAS — Brett Whitney 63 of Roberts. A celebration of his life is planned for the Spring. (11)

DEVRIES — Verna Lillian 93 of Roberts MT. Visitation on Sunday Feb. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Roberts United Methodist Church. Service on Monday Feb. 13 at 11 at Roberts United Methodist Church with burial at Roberts cemetery. Reception to follow at fellowship hall. (13)

