OBLANDER — Evelyn Illene, 89, Billings. Memorial service Fri., Feb. 17th, at 11 a.m., at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Reception to follow. (12)

DEVRIES — Verna Lillian 93 of Roberts MT. Visitation on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Roberts United Methodist Church. Service on Monday, Feb. 13 at 11 at Roberts United Methodist Church with burial at Roberts cemetery. Reception to follow at fellowship hall. (13)