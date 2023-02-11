SMITH WEST CHAPEL
304 34th Street West 656-2924
REED — Shirley Ruby, 86, Billings. Memorial service Fri., Feb. 17th, at 1 p.m., at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. (12)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
NEILSON — Derek 47, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Feb. 18th, 2023, 1 p.m., at Smith Downtown Chapel. (12)
OBLANDER — Evelyn Illene, 89, Billings. Memorial service Fri., Feb. 17th, at 11 a.m., at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Reception to follow. (12)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
DEVRIES — Verna Lillian 93 of Roberts MT. Visitation on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Roberts United Methodist Church. Service on Monday, Feb. 13 at 11 at Roberts United Methodist Church with burial at Roberts cemetery. Reception to follow at fellowship hall. (13)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned