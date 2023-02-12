SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
DEVRIES — Verna Lillian 93 of Roberts MT. Visitation on Sunday Feb. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Roberts United Methodist Church. Service on Monday Feb. 13 at 11 at Roberts United Methodist Church with burial at Roberts cemetery. Reception to follow at fellowship hall. (13)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned