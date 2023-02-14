SMITH WEST CHAPEL
EVANS — Betty Lou, 93, Billings, Family memorial service at a later date. (17)
ALLES — Ronald James, 84, Billings. Memorial service Sat., Feb. 18, at 4 p.m., at Smith Downtown Chapel – 925 S 27th St W. (17)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
LOYNING — Raymond Martin 91 of Bridger. Celebration of life at a later date. Full obit to follow on website. (17)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned