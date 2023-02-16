SMITH WEST CHAPEL

EVANS – Betty Lou, 93, Billings, Family memorial service at a later date. (17)

ALLES – Ronald James, 84, Billings. Memorial service Sat., Feb. 18, at 4 p.m., at Smith Downtown Chapel – 925 S 27th St W. (17)

TROXEL - Barbara J., 87, of Billings, passed Feb. 14. Funeral Tues., Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church with viewing 1 hour prior. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (21)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

SCHRUNK – Donna, 87, Huntley. Service at a later date. See smithfuneralchapels.com for obit. (18)

PETERSEN – Norma Jean, 88, Billings. Funeral service Fri., Feb. 24, 11 a.m., at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave, Billings. (18)

MILLER – Barbara Jean, 55, Billings. Memorial service Mon., Feb. 20, at 11 a.m., at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (18)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

RODREICK - Dorothy L. 86 of Laurel. Memorial service on Feb. 17 at 11 a.m at 1st Congregational Church in Laurel. Reception to follow service. Interment at Laurel Cemetery at 3 p.m. (17)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

LOYNING - Raymond Martin 91 of Bridger. Celebration of life at a later date. Full obit to follow on website. (17)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

