SMITH WEST CHAPEL
TROXEL — Barbara J., 87, of Billings, passed Feb. 14. Funeral Tues., Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church with viewing 1 hour prior. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (21)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
SCHRUNK — Donna, 87, Huntley. Service at a later date. See smithfuneralchapels.com for obit. (18)
PETERSEN — Norma Jean, 88, Billings. Funeral service Fri., Feb. 24, 11 a.m., at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave, Billings. (18)
MILLER — Barbara Jean, 55, Billings. Memorial service Mon., Feb. 20, at 11 a.m., at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (18)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned