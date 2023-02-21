SMITH WEST CHAPEL

KAPPEL — Robert "Bob" A, 79, Billings. Memorial service Mon., Feb. 27, at 10 a.m., at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W, Billings. Interment at Park City Cemetery with reception to follow at Park City Civic Center. (24)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

JACOBSEN — Larry Lee, 81, Billings formerly of Belgrade. Service 12 p.m. Fri., Feb. 24, LDS Church, 3595 Monad Road. (24)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

SCHREINER — Alice Elizabeth (Bette) 91 of Laurel, MT. Memorial service on Fri., Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel with reception to follow at Masonic Lodge on Airport Road in Laurel. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (24)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

HALL — Allan E. 83 of Bridger. Cremation has taken place. No services planned at this time. (23)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

