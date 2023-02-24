SMITH WEST CHAPEL

KAPPEL — Robert "Bob" A, 79, Billings. Memorial service Mon., Feb. 27, at 10 a.m., at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W, Billings. Interment at Park City Cemetery with reception to follow at Park City Civic Center. See smithfuneralchapels.com for full obit. (27)

McBRIDE — Betty Eileen, 80, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., Mar. 15, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (26)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

BIORN - Robert Dean 93 of Joliet MT. Service on Sat., Feb. 25 at Smith Laurel Chapel at 1 p.m. with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Luncheon to follow at Sweet Grass Building at 2620 54th St West in Billings. (25)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

LOYNING — Raymond Martin 91 of Bridger. Celebration of life on Feb. 27 at the Joliet Community Center located at 209 E Front Avenue. (27)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned