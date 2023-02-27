MATOUS — Benjamin, 32, of Billings, Memorial Service, Sat., Feb. 18, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home.
Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read obituary or leave condolences. (1)
BAKER — Christine, 57, of Billings. Memorial Service Wed., March 1, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read obituary or leave condolences (28)
SCHISSLER — Joan, 87, of Billings. Graveside service to take place at a later date. Visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read obituary or leave condolences (28)