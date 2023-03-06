SMITH WEST CHAPEL

PULVER — Aslaug "Ozzie", 83, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Mar. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Visitation 3 – 7 Fri. and before service. (11)

SCHAEFER — Arlene, 90, of Billings. Service will be held Tues., Mar. 7, at Billings Evangelical Bible Church at 11 a.m. See full obituary at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (7)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

COLLAR — Richard Leroy 86 of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. Full obit to follow on the website at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (8)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

