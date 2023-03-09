SMITH WEST CHAPEL

PULVER – Aslaug "Ozzie", 83, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Mar. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Visitation 3-7 Fri., and before service. (11)

BAUM – Donna Jean, 82, Billings. Private service is planned. (10)

MESSER – Collin Gregory, 16, Billings. Viewing will be held Sun., Mar. 12., 3-5 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Service Mon., Mar. 13, at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel as well. (11)

WOLVERTON – Robert Charles "Bob", 80, Billings formerly of Helena. Service at a later date. (11)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

HAAGENSON - Louis W., 76, Billings. Cremation has taken place. Burial to take place in Bridger Cemetery at a later date. (11)

WEIS – Billy Ray, 69, Billings. Service will be held Sat., Mar. 11, at Chapel of Hope, 2425 US HWY 87 E. (11)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned