SMITH WEST CHAPEL

PULVER — Aslaug "Ozzie", 83, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Mar. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Visitation 3 – 7 Fri. and before service. (11)

MESSER — Collin Gregory, 16, Billings. Viewing will be held Sun., Mar. 12., 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Service Mon., Mar. 13, at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel as well. (11)

WOLVERTON — Robert Charles "Bob", 80, Billings formerly of Helena. Service at a later date. (11)

PARKS — Robert John, 52, Billings. Service will be held Fri., Mar. 17. at 11 a.m. at Faith E, 3145 Sweet Water Drive. (11)

McBRIDE — Betty Eileen, 80, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tues., Mar. 14, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. (14)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

HAAGENSON — Louis W., 76, Billings. Cremation has taken place. Burial to take place in Bridger Cemetery at a later date. (11)

WEIS — Billy Ray, 69, Billings. Service will be held Sat., Mar. 11, at Chapel of Hope, 2425 US HWY 87 E. (11)

LIVINGSTON — Patricia Renee, 50, Billings. Service will be Monday 3-13-2023 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels 925 S 27th St. Interment at MountView Cemetery following the service. (12)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

No Services Planned