SMITH WEST CHAPEL
McBRIDE — Betty Eileen, 80, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tues., Mar. 14, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. (14)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
LIVINGSTON — Patricia Renee, 50, Billings. Service will be Monday 3-13-2023 10am at Smith Funeral Chapels 925 S 27th St. Interment at MountView Cemetery following the service. (12)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned