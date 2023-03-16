SMITH WEST CHAPEL

PHILLIPS - Vernon Lester, 97, Billings. Memorial service at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road Sat., Mar. 18, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (18)

YOUNG – Aliah Marie, 43, Billings. Memorial service Sat., Mar. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. (18)

PARKS – Robert John, 52, Billings. Service will be held Fri., Mar. 17. at 11 a.m. at Faith E, 3145 Sweet Water Drive. (17)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

WILLIAMS - Charles E.,76, of Joliet, passed Mar. 14. Funeral Mon., Mar. 20 at 10 a.m. at Joliet High School Gymnasium, visitation 1 hour prior. Burial Rockvale Cemetery. (20)

VEATCH - Arthur "Art", 83, of Billings, passed away Sun., Mar. 5. An open house for family and friends to gather, reconnect and celebrate his life will be held from 1-4 Sun., April 16, at the High Plains Brewery located at 601 E. Main St. in Laurel, MT. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (18)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

BOULDS - Jeanne Carol, 94, of Red Lodge. Private burial of cremains in Plentywood in August. Full obit to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)

HENDERSON - Dave E., 83, of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. (17)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned