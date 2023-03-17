SMITH WEST CHAPEL
PHILLIPS — Vernon Lester, 97, Billings. Memorial service at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road Sat., March 18, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (18)
YOUNG — Aliah Marie, 43, Billings. Memorial service Sat., Mar. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. (18)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
WILLIAMS — Charles E., 76, of Joliet, passed March 14. Funeral Mon., March 20, at 10 a.m. at Joliet High School Gymnasium, visitation 1 hour prior. Burial Rockvale Cemetery. (20)
VEATCH — Arthur "Art", 83, of Billings, passed away Sun., March 5. An open house for family and friends to gather, reconnect and celebrate his life will be held from 1 to 4 Sun., April 16, at the High Plains Brewery located at 601 E. Main St. in Laurel, MT. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (18)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned