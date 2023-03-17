VEATCH — Arthur "Art", 83, of Billings, passed away Sun., March 5. An open house for family and friends to gather, reconnect and celebrate his life will be held from 1 to 4 Sun., April 16, at the High Plains Brewery located at 601 E. Main St. in Laurel, MT. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (18)