SMITH WEST CHAPEL
FARLEY — Britton Sage, 28, Billings. Service will be held Sat., March 25 at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (19)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
WILLIAMS — Charles E., 76, of Joliet, passed March 14. Funeral Mon., March 20, at 10 a.m. at Joliet High School Gymnasium, visitation 1 hour prior. Burial Rockvale Cemetery. (20)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned