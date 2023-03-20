SMITH WEST CHAPEL
HEINS — Lester & Beverley, Billings. Joint memorial service 10 a.m. Sat., Mar. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow. (25)
LEUTHOLD — Matthew Paul. “Matt”, 60, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wed., Mar. 29, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. W. & Poly Dr. (22)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned