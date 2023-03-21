SMITH WEST CHAPEL
HEINS — Lester & Beverley, Billings. Joint memorial service 10 a.m. Sat., Mar. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow. (25)
LEUTHOLD — Matthew Paul. “Matt”, 60, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wed., Mar. 29, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. W. & Poly Dr. (22)
YOUNG – Aliah Marie, 43, Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat., Mar. 25, at Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. (25)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
FARLEY — Briton Sage, 28, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Mar. 25, at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (25)
HEDIN — Dagny Kay, 80, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., Mar. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Visitation 1 – 6 p.m. Tues. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (29)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
BURTON — James Irvin “Jim”, 87, Laurel. Graveside service Mon., Mar. 27 at 11 at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd., Laurel. (27)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
