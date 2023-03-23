SMITH WEST CHAPEL

HEINS - Lester & Beverley, Billings. Joint memorial service 10:00 a.m. Sat., Mar. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow. (25)

YOUNG – Aliah Marie, 43, Billings. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. Sat., Mar. 25, at Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. (25)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

FARLEY – Briton Sage, 28, Billings. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sat., Mar. 25, at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (25)

HEDIN – Dagny Kay, 80, Billings. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wed., Mar. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Visitation 1 – 6 p.m. Tues. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (29)

NAVA – Salimon "Sal" F Sr., 25, Billings. Passed away March 20, 2023. Public visitation Thursday, March 30 2-6pm Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown with a service Friday, March 31 at 11:00am. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery following service. The family has asked for plants in lieu of flowers due to an allergy. (31)

WILLIAMS – Patricia Lorraine, 69, Billings. Private service is planned. (26)

LANG – Kristee Rae, 67, Billings. No services planned. (26)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

BURTON – James Irvin "Jim", 87, Laurel. Graveside service Mon., Mar. 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd., Laurel. (27)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

KEENER — Ronald Lee 85 of Columbus. No services planned at this time. Obit to follow on website. (25)