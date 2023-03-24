SMITH WEST CHAPEL

HEINS — Lester & Beverley, Billings. Joint memorial service 10 a.m. Sat., Mar. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow. (25)

YOUNG — Aliah Marie, 43, Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat., Mar. 25, at Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. (25)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

FARLEY — Briton Sage, 28, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Mar. 25, at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (25)

HEDIN — Dagny Kay, 80, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., Mar. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Visitation 1 – 6 p.m. Tues. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (29)

NAVA — Salimon "Sal" F Sr., 25, Billings. Passed away March 20. Public visitation Thurs., March 30 2-6 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown with a service Fri., March 31 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery following service. The family has asked for plants in lieu of flowers due to an allergy. (31)

WILLIAMS — Patricia Lorraine, 69, Billings. Private service is planned. (26)

LANG — Kristee Rae, 67, Billings. No services planned. (26)

McDONALD — Donald Rober "Bob", 81, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon., Apr. 3, at Holy Cross Cemetery. (26)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

BURTON — James Irvin "Jim", 87, Laurel. Graveside service Mon., Mar. 27 at 11 a.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd., Laurel. (27)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

KEENER — Ronald Lee 85 of Columbus. No services planned at this time. Obit to follow on website. (25)