NAVA — Salimon "Sal" F Sr., 25, Billings. Passed away March 20. Public visitation Thursday, March 30 2-6 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown with a service Friday, March 31 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery following service. The family has asked for plants in lieu of flowers due to an allergy. (31)