SMITH WEST CHAPEL
LEUTHOLD — Matthew Paul. “Matt”, 60, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wed., Mar. 29, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. W. & Poly Dr. (29)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HEDIN — Dagny Kay, 80, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., Mar. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Visitation 1 – 6 p.m. Tues. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (29)
NAVA — Salimon "Sal" F Sr., 25, Billings. Passed away March 20. Public visitation Thursday, March 30 2-6 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown with a service Friday, March 31 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery following service. The family has asked for plants in lieu of flowers due to an allergy. (31)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
BURTON — James Irvin "Jim", 87, Laurel. Graveside service Mon., Mar. 27 at 11 a.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd., Laurel. (27)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned