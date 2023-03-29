SMITH WEST CHAPEL

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

NAVA – Salimon "Sal" F Sr., 25, Billings. Passed away Mar. 20. Public visitation Thurs., Mar. 30 2-6 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown with a service Fri., Mar. 31 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery following service. The family has asked for plants in lieu of flowers due to an allergy. (31)

HORPESTAD – Fred Anderson, 90, Lavina. Funeral Service on Mon., Apr. 3 at 2 p.m. at Lavina Methodist Church, 9 2nd Ave E. Visitation on Sat., Apr. 1 from 2-4 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment at Lavina Cemetery following service. (4/3)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

UZELAC - Dorothy Elizabeth, 97, of Red Lodge. Memorial Mass on Mar. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at St Agnes Catholic Church with reception to follow in fellowship hall. Burial at a later date. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (30)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned