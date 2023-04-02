SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HORPESTAD — Fred Anderson, 90, Lavina. Funeral Service on Mon., Apr. 3rd at 2 p.m. at Lavina Methodist Church, 9 2nd Ave E. Visitation on Sat., Apr. 1st from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment at Lavina Cemetery following service. (4/3)
HEATH — Todd Willard, 59, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Apr. 8, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation day of service. (4/8)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned