ASAY - Zachary E. "Zach," 43. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wed., Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)
BAUGH - Linda, 79. Arrangements pending. (5)
COMPTON - Kelly Joe, 55. Funeral service 4 p.m. Tues., Apr. 11, Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. (11)
