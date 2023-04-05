ALBERTA – John, 91, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Apr. 8, 11 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church. Reception Apr. 15, 4 p.m. Lake Hills Golf Course. Visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read obituary or leave condolences. (6)
ALBERTA – John, 91, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Apr. 8, 11 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church. Reception Apr. 15, 4 p.m. Lake Hills Golf Course. Visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read obituary or leave condolences. (6)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.